Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Check Out Some of Last Year's Underrated Films on DVD and Blu-Ray Starting at $10

Quentyn Kennemer
Recent Release DVDs &amp; Blu-Rays Starting at $10 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
If you haven’t felt compelled to return to theaters, Amazon is making it cheap to enjoy some of 2020's underrated cinematography in the comfort of your home. DVD copies of the following movies are all $10, down from a $20 starting point:

Can’t promise you’ll like all of them, though.

