Internet-connected security cameras don’t have to set you back over $100; this model from Yi is packed with features, and only $32 today.



The Yi Dome can detect and track motion (even in the dark), or even the sound of babies crying, and send a push notification to your phone to check in. Built in microphones and speakers mean that you can even use the camera as a two-way intercom. Side note: What would you say to a robber in this scenario? I have no idea.

You can save your clips to a microSD card for free, or use Yi’s Cloud service as a remote DVR for added security. There are paid tiers available, but it’ll save six second clips of the last week’s worth of motion alerts for free, no monthly contract required.