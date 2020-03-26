Image : RAVPower

If you’ve ever searched Amazon for electronics and gadget accessories, you’ve surely seen a plethora of items from RAVPower and TaoTronics. Along with sister brands Boltune and Vava, they provide affordable gadgets and peripherals that are often well-reviewed by Amazon customers, typically for much less than you’d expect.



Right now, you can save even more cash on some of the most popular devices from those brands. We have a selection of top picks below, some of which have exclusive Kinja Deals coupon codes for additional savings.

Promo code: KINJAONY at checkout



You don’t need to spend a bundle to get big, comfy, wireless cans with active noise-canceling smarts. Boltune’s hybrid noise-canceling wireless headphones have cozy-looking cushions to ensconce your ears in sound, blocking the outside world in the process.



These Bluetooth 5.0 headphones have 45mm large-aperture drivers to push solid bass, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 30 hours. Boltune’s headphones have a 4.6-star user rating on Amazon, and if you use the code KINJAONY at checkout, you’ll get them for just $41—more than half off the normal $92 asking price.

Promo code: KINJIA97R at checkout



If you’re spending a lot more time at home right now—like, oh, most of the rest of the world—then you’ll want to make sure it’s a comfortable place. For many people, that means having a humidifier cranked up to help with nasal congestion, itchy eyes, and skin dryness.



TaoTronics’ Warm and Cold Mist Humidifier stores a massive 5.5L of water, letting it run for up to 45 hours, and the quiet, light-free sleep mode makes it perfect for distraction-free snoozing. Available in white and black, the TaoTronics Warm and Cold Mist Humidifier is currently being offered for $67 with the exclusive KINJIA97R coupon code—a savings of $33.

Promo code: KINJAUM002 at checkout



If you (like us) have a seemingly endless number of gadgets to plug in and charge these days, then a standard wall outlet may not do the job. That’s where the RAVPower 60W USB-C 6-port wall charger comes in handy.



With five USB-A ports and a single USB-C port alongside, you’ll be able to charge up to a half-dozen devices at a time up to a total of 60W. The USB-C Power Delivery port alone hits 24W, plus the device has Quick Charge 3.0 compatibility for fast-charging certain smartphones. Clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and then use the exclusive coupon code KINJAUM002 to drop the price down to $20.

Promo code: KINJAVA5 at checkout



If you’re serious about warm beverages, then Vava’s stainless steel tea kettle can work wonders. The adjustable temperature control lets you choose from six preset temperatures ideal for different needs, whether it’s green tea, oolong, or French press coffee.



The stainless steel, BPA-free build ensures that your drinks won’t be sullied in any way, while features such as the thermally-insulated handle and built-in dry boil protection only sweeten the deal. Use coupon code KINJAVA5 to save $7 off of the list price, bringing this clever kettle down to $33.

Promo code: KINJATTAD12 at checkout



Without a regular sprucing-up, your home or office can start smelling a bit stale or musty after a while. Beat odors to the punch with the TaoTronics 500mL essential oil diffuser, which can pump out fresh scents for up to 12 hours at a time.



The patented design gradually releases the oil from a tube, ensuring that it’s not all used up right away, plus the top cover retains excess water to avoid dripping. With 14 LED color accents to choose from, you can even try to match its look to your choice of scent. Clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and use code KINJATTAD12 at checkout to get this diffuser for $21—more than half off the list price.

Promo code: KINJA8D2 at checkout



Want active noise canceling on a budget? TaoTronics’ wireless headphones deliver just that, blocking out sound while delivering what we found to be pretty good sound given the wallet-friendly price point.



These lightweight over-ear headphones can last for up to 45 hours on a single charge, with 40mm drivers that are sure to keep your attention as the integrated cVc 6.0 noise-canceling technology blocks outside distractions. Use code KINJA8D2 to knock the $50 list price down to just $37.



Most smartphones are built to last through a solid day’s usage, but if you’re traveling, plan on playing a lot of games or streaming extensive media, or will be hammering it hard as a mobile hotspot, you should probably have an external power bank for a quick top-up.



RAVPower’s 26,800mAh Power Bank is enormous, with the ability to charge a top-end phone like the iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 several times over. You can also use it with tablets, GoPros, and various other devices as you please. Right now, it’s $11 off of its usual $50 price tag. That’s a great deal for such a long-lasting and versatile power brick.

Clip coupon on page



Wireless charging is one of the handiest perks of many premium smartphones, letting you get a battery top-up here and there throughout the day without reaching for a charging cable.



RAVPower’s 10W fast wireless charger comes with both the pad and the wall brick, letting you get set up with ease—and at a price of just $17 when you clip the $10 coupon on the Amazon listing, you might want to pick up a couple to make sure they’re always within reach.

Clip coupon on page



AirPods are great, but not everyone wants to shell out that much cash for wireless earbuds. Luckily, TaoTronics has a much more affordable option with its wireless Bluetooth 5.0 earbuds.



The earbuds provide five hours on a charge, but the charging case has another 36 hours to continue topping them up over and over again. They’re IPX7 splash resistant and have touch controls, plus Amazon customers are pretty pleased with them given the current 4.3-star rating. They’re just $36 when you clip the coupon on the Amazon page.

Clip coupon on page



On the other hand, if you don’t need the fully wireless sensation—or you’re worried about losing the little buds—then maybe Boltune’s connected wireless headphones are a better pick for you.



These Bluetooth 5.0 headphones are connected by a small cord that dangles along the back of your neck, and they’re IPX7 splash resistant with up to 16 hours of battery life. Even a quick top-up, just five minutes on the charger, can give you up to two hours of usage. Clip the coupon on the Amazon listing and you can get these for just $23.

Clip coupon on page



This little multipurpose device does a bunch of things. You can use it to easily back up files from a smartphone or tablet to external storage, use it as a portable travel router, transfer data between drives, and share media between multiple devices.

On top of that, it’s even got a 6,700mAh battery pack to recharge your smartphone on the go. If any or all of that sounds useful, especially for creative professionals and those who work on the go, then the RAVPower FileHub might be right up your alley. It’s $10 off when you clip the Amazon coupon, bringing the price to $46.



Some other portable power banks pack in a lot more juice, but if you want something pocket-sized, then RAVPower’s 10,000mAh battery brick should do the trick.



It’s only a little bit thicker than a smartphone itself and it’ll hold upwards of two full charges for most top smartphones today. The size makes it ideal for carrying around while traveling, plus you can even charge your phone while wandering along and using it—just make sure to carry a cord. It’s down to just $12 right now on Amazon, from a list price of $20.