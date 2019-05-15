Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Like any true Apple devotee, you’ve got an iPhone, a set of AirPods, and an Apple Watch, and you diligently charge them on your nightstand every evening. And if you’re anything like me, you rarely wake up without at least one of them on the ground, or knocked back behind your nightstand.



That’s where this charging station from Elago comes in. It doesn’t have any actual charging hardware itself—you’ll need to provide two official Apple Lightning cables and an Apple Watch charging puck—but it does keep all of those cables organized, and makes charging everything as easy as dropping it into place.

Today’s $20 deal is $5 less than usual.