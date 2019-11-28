Charge Your Spare Joy-Con Controllers With This $12 AmazonBasics Dock

While docked, the Switch will charge your own controllers. But what about the spares you keep around for your friends? For that, you might want a charging dock. This one from AmazonBasics is already pretty cheap, but at $12 on sale, it’s hard to pass up.
