If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $20 today, a match for an all-time low.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Charge Your Pro Controller and Your Joy-Con With This $20 Dock
If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $20 today, a match for an all-time low.