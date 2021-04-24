Charge Your Phone, Your iPad, and Three More Things With This 2-Pack of Anker 5-Port Car Charging Stations for $19

2-Pack Anker 5-Port PowerDrive 50W Car Charging Station

Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

2-Pack Anker 5-Port PowerDrive 50W Car Charging Station | $19 | SideDeal

You have a lot of devices to charge. I get it. You’ve got a phone, a tablet, a laptop a Switch— and you know what can lessen the burden of your home outlets a tad? Enter this Anker 5-Port PowerDrive 50W car charging station.



This 5-port car charger seems perfect for family road trips so everyone is not fighting over the single USB port. Or really, just for anyone who has a lot of stuff that needs to keep a charge.

You can get a 2-pack of these Anker car charging stations for $19 over at SideDeal right now. That means you can have one for each car assuming you’re a two-car household. Or hey, maybe your mom would like the other one? Give it to that friend who always needs your charger maybe as a passive-aggressive gift. I don’t know. But it’s a good deal so jump on it!

And for those of you new to SideDeal, they are partnered with MorningSave, Meh, and Mediocritee to offer a $5 per month membership which grants you free shipping on all orders throughout the month. Otherwise, shipping is $7.99 and can be bundled to cover all items purchased within a one-hour period.