Charge Your Phone Wirelessly on This Piece of Junk for $25

This charger ain't much, but she's got it where it counts

By
Joe Tilleli
Star Wars Millenium Falcon Wireless Phone Charger | $25 | GameStop
Graphic: Joe Tilleli
Star Wars Millenium Falcon Wireless Phone Charger | $25 | GameStop

This Millenium Falcon wireless phone charger is a GameStop exclusive and is currently 50% off. This is the wireless charger that charged the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. It’s outcharged Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I’m talking about the big Corellian chargerss now. She’s fast enough for you old man.

