Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Our desks have limited real estate and Twelve South’s PowerPic respects that and bundles the utility of a Qi charger with the the wholesome look of a picture frame. Right now, Amazon’s selling it for $53, about a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This particular charger can house a 5x7 image and outputs 10W to devices that support it. But just a heads up, this unit doesn’t come with a wall adapter. So you’ll need something to connect the cable to the wall.

