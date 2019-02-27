Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Our desks have limited real estate and Twelve South’s PowerPic respects that and bundles the utility of a Qi charger with the the wholesome look of a picture frame. Right now, Amazon’s selling it for $53, about a dollar off the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
This particular charger can house a 5x7 image and outputs 10W to devices that support it. But just a heads up, this unit doesn’t come with a wall adapter. So you’ll need something to connect the cable to the wall.