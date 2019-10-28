It's all consuming.
Charge Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller With Ease Using This Discounted AmazonBasics Dock

AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $5 | Amazon
AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller | $5 | Amazon

The Nintendo’s Pro Controller is one of the best ways to wreck noobs on the Switch, but having to plug it into a USB-C cable can be a chore. Today’s discount on the AmazonBasics Charging Dock for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller can fix that.

For $5, this dock is a no-brainer. Better still, it comes with a 2.6 foot charging cable, so you can keep your extra USB-C cable in your bag.

