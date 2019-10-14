It's all consuming.
Charge Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Like a Pro With This Discounted Dock

Tercius
Nyko Charge Block Pro - Pro Controller Charging Station | $8 | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Nyko Charge Block Pro - Pro Controller Charging Station | $8 | Amazon

The Nintendo’s Pro Controller is one of the best ways to play games on the Switch, but having to plug it into a USB-C cable can be a chore. Today’s deal on the $8 Nyko Charge Block Pro can make charging the controller a bit more seamless.

The dock works in tandem with a dongle that allows for “easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality.” And if you own more than one Pro Controller, you can invest in multiple docks, attach them to each other, like Voltron, and only take up one outlet or USB port.

