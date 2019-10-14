Charge Your Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Like a Pro With This Discounted Dock

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Nyko Charge Block Pro - Pro Controller Charging Station | $8 | Amazon

The Nintendo’s Pro Controller is one of the best ways to play games on the Switch, but having to plug it into a USB-C cable can be a chore. Today’s deal on the $8 N yko Charge Block Pro can make charging the controller a bit more seamless.

The dock works in tandem with a dongle that allows for “ easy, one-handed drop and charge functionality.” And if you own more than one Pro Controller, you can invest in multiple docks, attach them to each other, like Voltron, and only take up one outlet or USB port.