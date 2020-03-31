Charge Your Nintendo Switch on the Go With HORI's High-Speed Car Charger

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
HORI Nintendo Switch Fast Car Charger | $15 | Amazon
There’s nothing worse than taking your Nintendo Switch on a road trip and having it die two hours in, all because you just couldn’t help but work on your Animal Crossing island. (You were supposed to be spending that time packing. Shame on you.) But if you had a HORI fast car charger—which is $15 at Amazon right now—this wouldn’t at all pose an issue. With six feet of length to work with, you’ll be able to play-and-charge even if you’re stuck in the back of a long truck. Just hook it up to your car’s cigarette lighter and you’ll be back to terrorizing your village neighbors in no time.