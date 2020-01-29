Charge Your New (Or Old) Gear With a $14 Dual-Port Charger for $14 [Exclusive]

Xcentz 36W USB-C Power Adapter PD Fast Charger Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Xcentz 36W USB-C Power Adapter PD Fast Charger | $14 | Amazon | Use the promo code KINJA3591

If you’re still using the stock, single plug unit that came with your device, you’re in need of an upgrade. I mean, imagine the convenience of charging two of your devices at once? That’s the future. And this Xcentz 36W USB-C Power Adapter PD Fast Charger is an excellent option.

Advertisement

This particular wall adapter comes 36W of f ast c harging ( 18W USB-C Power Delivery and 18W USB Quick Charge 3.0) and is down to $14 by using the code KINJA3591 at checkout.