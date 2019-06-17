Photo: Amazon

RAVPower 45W USB-C PD Battery Pack 20,100mAh | $48 | Amazon | Clip the $5 coupon and use code KINJAXPD

Not only are USB-C PD battery packs getting cheaper; they’re getting more powerful too. This one from RAVPower has a 45W USB-C port that can charge a MacBook or MacBook Air at full speed, or a MacBook Pro pretty quickly. Not that long ago, battery packs over 30W were basically unheard of.



It’s also right in the Goldilocks zone in terms of size: 20,100mAh is plenty to keep your laptop or Switch charged on a cross-country flight without taking up too much space. Clip the $5 coupon and add promo code KINJAXPD at checkout to get it for $48 today.