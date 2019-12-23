Charge Your iPhone With These UGREEN Cables, Up to 34% Off With Our Coupon Code

USB C Charger PD 18W with USB C to Lightning Cable | $17 | Amazon | Use coupon code KINJA293

USB-C to Lightning Cable Right Angle 90 | $12 | Amazon | Use coupon code KINJA763

UGREEN’s cable and charging accessories are going for a discount right now if you use coupon codes for Kinja Deals readers. T he 18W USB-C PD charger with an included USB-C to Lightning Cable pack is down to $17 with coupon code KINJA293. The company also has a USB-C to Lightning cable— with a convenient right-angle connector on the latter end—for just $12 with coupon code KINJA763.