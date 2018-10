Graphic: Shep McAllister

There aren’t many Qi pads out there that can charge iPhones at the maximum 7.5W speed, and this Anker pad is one of the cheapest we’ve seen to date. Just note that it requires a Quick Charge 3.0 charger, which is not included, so you’ll need to provide your own.

Don’t have a spare lying around? This deal is still available.