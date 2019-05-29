Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Third party USB-C to Lightning cables can finally get Apple’s MFi blessing for faster charging speeds (50% in 30 minutes on the latest iPhones!), and we’ve got an exclusive deal that brings one down to $9, the best price we’ve ever seen for any of these cables.



UGREEN’s 3' cable supports that magical 18W charging spec when plugged into an USB-C PD charger (like this one!), and you can get it on sale with promo code 8HGXQMKO. Of course, if you own a MacBook from the last few years, this will also let you sync and charge your phone from your computer without a dongle. You probably forgot that was even possible!