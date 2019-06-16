Photo: Amazon

USB C to Lightning Cable RAVPower | $12 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA207

Third party, MFi certified USB-C to Lightning cables are finally here, and this $12 cable deal from RAVPower (with promo code KINJA207) is one of the most affordable we’ve seen to date. That costs more than a regular third party Lightning cable, but if you plug it into a USB-C PD charger, it’ll charge your iPhone at 18W. With regular Lightning cables, you’re limited to 12W.

For context, that means you can charge a newer iPhone from 0% to 50% in just 30 minutes, which can really pay dividends while you’re traveling, and want to get as much juice as possible into your phone while you’re waiting to board a flight.