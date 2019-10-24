Charge Your iPhone Faster With A Deal On Anker's Durable USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable | $11 | Amazon
At this point, just about every Lightning cable you buy should be a USB-C version. Not only can both ends of the cable plug into their respective ports in either direction, they can also charge your iPhone faster. A lot faster. Like 50% in 30 minutes faster.
Anker was one of the first third party manufacturers to market with an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, and their PowerLine II version is also one of the most durable cables you can buy. And if you ever do manage to break it, it’s backed up by a lifetime warranty.
For a limited time, the 3' black version is marked down to $11 from the usual $17, no promo code required.