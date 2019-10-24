It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Charge Your iPhone Faster With A Deal On Anker's Durable USB-C to Lightning Cable

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
397
Save
Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable | $11 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable | $11 | Amazon

At this point, just about every Lightning cable you buy should be a USB-C version. Not only can both ends of the cable plug into their respective ports in either direction, they can also charge your iPhone faster. A lot faster. Like 50% in 30 minutes faster.

Advertisement

Anker was one of the first third party manufacturers to market with an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, and their PowerLine II version is also one of the most durable cables you can buy. And if you ever do manage to break it, it’s backed up by a lifetime warranty.

For a limited time, the 3' black version is marked down to $11 from the usual $17, no promo code required.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get Ready For Holiday Travel With a Great Deal on eBags' Excellent Away Competitor
Upgrade Your Home Security With This 5-Piece SimpliSafe System
Camp In Comfort With a Deal On Therm-A-Rest's Plush MondoKing Sleeping Pad

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts