Charge Your iPhone Faster With A Deal On Anker's Durable USB-C to Lightning Cable

Anker USB-C to Lightning PowerLine II Cable | $11 | Amazon

At this point, just about every Lightning cable you buy should be a USB-C version. Not only can both ends of the cable plug into their respective ports in either direction, they can also charge your iPhone faster. A lot faster. Like 50% in 30 minutes faster.



Anker was one of the first third party manufacturers to market with an Apple-certified USB-C to Lightning cable, and their Po werLine II version is also one of the most durable cables you can buy . And if you ever do manage to break it, it’s backed up by a lifetime warranty.

For a limited time, the 3' black version is marked down to $11 from the usual $17, no promo code required.