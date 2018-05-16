Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your favorite mobile devices are worthy of a throne, and you won’t find a better one than Twelve South’s HiRise Deluxe.



Unlike many docks with built-in (and breakable) connectors, this incorporates either an included Lightning or MicroUSB cable, meaning you can swap them out as necessary. And despite its minimalist aesthetic, it’s strong enough to support even the largest tablets. Hell, one of the promo photos shows it holding an Apple Magic Keyboard.

$30's the best price we’ve ever seen, and if Twelve South’s listing sells out, Amazon’s $34 price tag would also be an all-time low.