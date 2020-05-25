It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Charge Your Devices From a Short Distance With Anker's $15 Three Feet USB-C Wires

Elizabeth Henges
Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable | $15 | Amazon | Use code AKCTCTB3
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Anker Powerline II USB-C Cable | $15 | Amazon | Use code AKCTCTB3

I don’t really need a long charging cable. This Anker USB-C cable is three feet long, which is just long enough to be able to comfortably charge my phone next to my bed without having so much extra wire around. With the code AKCTCTB3, you can get one of these quality wires for just $15. It even supports fast charging and quick data transfers, if you need those. A pretty good deal!

Just know this is a USB-C to USB-C wire, not a typical USB to USB-C wire, so make sure you have the right adapter for your outlets!

