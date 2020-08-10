It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Charge Up to 11W Speeds With Anker's PowerWave Sense Pad, Now Just $27 [Exclusive]

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Image: Anker
Anker PowerWave Sense Pad Alloy | $27 | Amazon | Use code KINJA2509

If your phone can manage it, Anker’s PowerWave Sense Pad can charge devices wirelessly with speeds up to 11W. Just drop your device onto the pad and the charger figures out all the dirty details for you. It’s usually a $36 ticket to own one, but with exclusive code KINJA2509, your total falls to $27.

It ships with a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, and one of the benefits of its alloy construction is better heat dissipation, so you won’t have to worry about overheating at any stage of the charging process.

Quentyn Kennemer

