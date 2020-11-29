Charge up Your Devices for the Errand Ahead With the Belkin USB-C 68W Charger for Just $37

Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
Belkin USB-PD Charger 68W | $37 | Amazon
The USB-C port is fast becoming the common standard, with laptops and smart devices switching to the port due to its fast-charging capability.
It’s why it’s handy to have a plug that can charge these when needed, and it’s more handy to have a plug that can do this twice at the same time, which is where the Belkin USB-PD GaN Charger comes in.
It can charge an iPhone 12 mini up to 50% in a half hour, while an iPad Pro can be 50% in an hour, with a Google Pixel 5 is up to 50% in 36 minutes.
It’s an ideal accessory to have for those times when you need to quickly charge up before you need to leave the house.
