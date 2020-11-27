It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Charge up Your Devices for the Day Ahead With the Anker 20000mAh Portable Charger at 31% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Anker Portable Charger 20000mAh | $29 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020
There’s always that just-in-case scenario for when your devices need charging and there’s no free socket nearby. It could be even worse if there’s no USB socket nearby, which is where the Anker Portable Charger comes in.

At 20000mAh capacity, it’s a huge bank of power where an iPhone 12 Pro can be charged up to 5 times, and up to 2 for an iPad Pro.

You can charge two USB devices at the same time, but for USB-C it’s only one. However, it’s a small price to pay for the convenience you get here, especially as 31% off for Black Friday.

Daryl Baxter

