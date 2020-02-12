It's all consuming.
Charge Up Your Anime Collection With This Amazon Sale

Tercius
Anime Blu-Ray Sale | Amazon
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Anime Blu-Ray Sale | Amazon

Right now, Amazon is offering big discounts on a dozen new and classic anime titles on Blu-ray, including Cowboy Bebop: The Complete Series, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, Evangelion, Speed Racer: The Complete Series, and so much more. Prices start as low as $10, so you don’t have to spend too much Zeni to get your hands on some of these sweet titles.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

