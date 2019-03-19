Photo: Amazon

If you’re planning on traveling internationally or fleeing the country any time soon, you won’t want to miss this deal on one of our readers’ favorite international power adapters.



Promo code M6UWTZIG saves $17 on Bestek’s popular travel adapter and voltage converter. This complete 3-outlet/4-USB power strip will work with US, EU, UK, and AU outlets, and converts 220V power sources to US-friendly 110V, for any of your electronics that can’t handle both. And even when you aren’t traveling, it’ll act as a perfectly good desktop power strip.