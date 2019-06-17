Photo: Amazon

Anker PowerPort Atom PD 2 | $44 | Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort Atom PD 2 fills a specific, but very unique niche in the charging landscape. It’s a 60W USB-C charger (the same as a 13" MacBook Pro charger) with two ports. Plug something into one of them, and you’ll get the full 60W over one port. Plug two things in, and they’ll both output 30W, which is still enough to charge most laptops (not to mention Switches, tablets, and phones), albeit more slowly.



Normally $55, it’s on sale for $44 right now, the first deal we’ve ever seen on the thing.