Charge Two Devices at Once With This $22 Choetech Dual Wireless Charging Pad

Choetech Dual Wireless Charger | $22 | Amazon | Clip coupon + use code 8GRLEOYC



More and more gadgets are launching with wireless charging, and if you’re routinely charging more than one of ‘em, then you might want a larger charging pad. Choetech’s Dual Wireless Charger is up for the task, packing in five charging coils on a surface large enough to hold a smartphone and earbuds case, for example, or a pair of smartphones. It’s a fast wireless charger, too, handling speeds up to 10W for compatible devices, and even comes with the wall adapter.



It’s just $22 right now when you clip the coupon on the page and use code 8GRLEOYC at checkout. That’s $14 off the list price, and the device has a 4.4-star rating from 4,400+ customer reviews. It’ll work with any Qi-compatible wirelessly-chargeable devices, including recent iPhones, most top Android phones, and AirPods Pro and other similar earbuds cases.