RAVPower 30W 3-Port USB Travel Charger | $8 | Amazon | Promo code Q2RNU5LW

This RAVPower USB charger doesn’t have modern touches like USB-C Power Delivery or GaN innards, but it’s super-cheap at $8 (with promo code Q2RNU5LW), it can charge three devices at once, and it’s small enough to toss in your suitcase. It’s the kind of workhorse charger that we could all make use of.