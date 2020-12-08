Charge Three Devices At One Time With Aukey's 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock [Exclusive]

AUKEY LC-A3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock KINJAWDI + Clip Coupon Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

I may be new when it comes to wireless charging docks, but I do know a good, affordable product when I see one. For just $21 with the code KINJAWDI, you can charge your iP hone, headphones , and Apple Watch all at once with an Aukey 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock. You’ll be able to power up your phone to 10W, and your Apple Watch and headphones up to 5W. It’s backed by a USB-C wire to seamlessly and quickly boost your battery overnight. What are you waiting for?