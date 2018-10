Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

You probably already have a pocket-sized battery pack that you can take with you anywhere, but it’s also worth owning a massive one for long plane rides, camping trips, and extended power outages. This one from RAVPower has 26,800mAh of power, enough for nearly six iPhone X charges, and it’s just $36 today with promo code 2HNSLWQX.