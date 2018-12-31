Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
Amazon’s bringing the year to a close with a Gold Box sale on several popular Anker products, spanning a variety of categories. The PowerPort Cube power strip was probably the biggest new hit with our readers this year, but who couldn’t use a new Qi pad, a 5-port charging hub, or a USB-C hub for their laptop? For the rest of the deals though, be sure to head over to Amazon.
As with all Gold Box deals, these prices go back to normal at the end of the
day year, so place your order before you head out to a New Year’s party.