Charge Everything For Up to 43% Off With Today's Anker Charging Accessory Sale

Anker Powercore Slim 1000 PD Power Bank | $20 | Amazon Gold Box



Anker i Phone to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

Anker USB-C 4-Port Fast C harger | $4 0 | Amazon Gold Box

Today Amazon is offering up to 43% off of several Anker charging accessories. You can quickly charge various devices with the Anker USB-C Fast charger for $40 today— that’s a 31% discount.

Advertisement

If you need more lighting cable adapters, you can get two 6-feet USB-C to lightning cords for just $20.

You could also take a charge on the go with you using an Anker power bank. The Powercore Slim 1000 PD model is 33% off today, bringing it down to just $20.

Advertisement

These deals are only good for today, so don’t wait too long! All sale items are below:

G/O Media may get a commission Tushy Spa Bidet $83

Advertisement

Advertisement