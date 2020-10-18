Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Charge Everything For Up to 43% Off With Today's Anker Charging Accessory Sale

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
1.3K
Save
Anker Powercore Slim 1000 PD Power Bank | $20 | Amazon Gold BoxAnker iPhone to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) | $20 | Amazon Gold BoxAnker USB-C 4-Port Fast Charger | $40 | Amazon Gold Box
Anker Powercore Slim 1000 PD Power Bank | $20 | Amazon Gold BoxAnker iPhone to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) | $20 | Amazon Gold BoxAnker USB-C 4-Port Fast Charger | $40 | Amazon Gold Box
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Anker Powercore Slim 1000 PD Power Bank | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

Anker iPhone to USB-C Cable (2-Pack) | $20 | Amazon Gold Box

Anker USB-C 4-Port Fast Charger | $40 | Amazon Gold Box

Today Amazon is offering up to 43% off of several Anker charging accessories. You can quickly charge various devices with the Anker USB-C Fast charger for $40 today— that’s a 31% discount.

Advertisement

If you need more lighting cable adapters, you can get two 6-feet USB-C to lightning cords for just $20.

You could also take a charge on the go with you using an Anker power bank. The Powercore Slim 1000 PD model is 33% off today, bringing it down to just $20.

Advertisement

These deals are only good for today, so don’t wait too long! All sale items are below:

G/O Media may get a commission
Tushy Spa Bidet
Tushy Spa Bidet
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get a Bio Bidet Toilet Seat With Heated Water And All the Other Bells and Whistles For Up to 67% Off Today

Complete Your iPhone 12 With Top-Notch Accessories for Apple’s Latest

Pour Yourself a Glass of Something Strong for Today's Can't-Miss Huckberry Deals

Sleep Like a Baby With This $15 White Noise Machine, 50% Off With Promo Code