Shop
Charge Devices and Jump Almost Any Battery With 38% off a Moock Peak Starter

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
MOOCK 2000A Car Jump Starter | $50 | Amazon | Clip coupon + 5CA4ZEEP
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
When you’re on the road, you’re going to want some peace of mind that you’ve got what you need in the event of an emergency.

With this MOOCK 2000A car jump starter, you can at least know you can have charged devices and a jump for your vehicle on hand. Grab this car jump starter for just $50 after clipping the coupon below the price and adding promo code 5CA4ZEEP at checkout.

What’s more, this jump starter also has a flashlight mode to help you see in the dark that can also be switched to SOS mode to get attention if needed.

Also, it doesn’t just jump a standard sedan— You can use this to jump cars as well as trucks, motorcycles, boats, SUVS, lawnmowers, yachts, ATVs, and SUVs.

This code is only good until 3/25/21.

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

