It's all consuming.
Charge Anywhere With an Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C Power Bank for Just $15

Quentyn Kennemer
Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C 18W PD Portable Charger | $15 | Amazon | Clip 25% coupon
Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C 18W PD Portable Charger | $15 | Amazon | Clip 25% coupon
Aukey 10,000mAh USB-C 18W PD Portable Charger | $15 | Amazon | Clip 25% coupon

If you’re prepping for a long day of adventures, a battery pack is essential. Today, you can add a 10,000mAh Aukey charger to your bag for $15 by clipping a 25% coupon at Amazon. That’s enough capacity to overcharge most smartphones a couple of times, and with both Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and a USB-C 18W Power Delivery port, you’ll get to 100% in no time.

