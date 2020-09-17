Charge and Organize Your PlayStation 4 Controllers for Just $11

PS4 Controller Charger Graphic : Sheilah Villari

PS4 Controller Charger | $11 | Amazon Gold Box



With the PlayStation 5 launch around the corner and people getting hyped for preorders and new games I’m looking at my 4 and thinking how much I still love it. If you’re like me and have had a few pals over for all-nighters of fighting games and pizza one of these is a literal game-changer . But even with just my roommates and significant others be had to upgrade controllers and a charging station was needed. Save 21% on this PS4 Controller Charger.

Advertisement

This PS4 controller charger fully powers all controllers in two hours so you can be carefree and wireless. It’s compatible with the standard Dualshock 4, the PS4 Slim, and the PS4 Pro Controller. The LED lights let you know when it’s adding electric fuel and when they are all filled up. It powers through a USB port that you can connect from your console, PC, or a wall power source. You’ll just need an adapter for the wall. This is also a great way to keep track of chargers if say you live with someone who isn’t great about keeping them charged or in a visible area.

This is a lightning deal and the price stands for the next five hours.

Free shipping for Prime members.