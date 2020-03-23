Charge All Your Switch Joy-Cons With 50% Off the HyperX Chargeplay Quad

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock | $15 | Amazon

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.