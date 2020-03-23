It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingNintendo

Charge All Your Switch Joy-Cons With 50% Off the HyperX Chargeplay Quad

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHyperX DealsHyperX
266
Save
HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock | $15 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

HyperX Chargeplay Quad Joy-Con Dock | $15 | Amazon

If you’ve stocked up on a lot of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons for some big family fun, a charging dock is almost mandatory. HyperX’s Chargeplay Quad offers you such a solution from a tried and true brand for 50% off the list price, bringing your final total down to $15. As the name implies, you can throw four Joy-Cons onto the thing. Combine that with the two that’ll charge when connected directly to your Switch, and your Mario Party sessions should never be derailed by the dreaded low battery warning.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

KitchenAid's $8 Cookware Set Might Transform You Into Wolfgang Puck

Gabe, an Idiot, Still Needs Help Deciding Whether to Pick Up Animal Crossing

Working From Home? Here's the Ultimate Starter Kit

Monday's Best Deals: Cuisinart Frozen Yogurt Maker, Kyoku Butcher Knife, Netgear Orbi, Xbox One S, and More.