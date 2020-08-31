Charge All Your Devices With Two Aukey USB-C Power Banks [Exclusive]

AUKEY 20, 000mAh Wireless Portable Charger | $37 | Promo code KINJAWL03 + Clip Coupon

AUKEY 10, 000mAh Wireless Portable Charger | $32 | Promo code KINJAWL02 + Clip Coupon

Advertisement

If you’re looking for a way to charge your phone or tablet while you’re on the go, look no further than these two Wireless Portable Chargers from Aukey. The 20, 00mAh, at $37 can power both your phone and tablet, while the 10, 00mAh, at $32 can get your phone to top levels without ever having to plug it in. Just make sure you enter the promo code and clip the coupon on the page to get this dope deal!