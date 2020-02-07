It's all consuming.
Charge All The Things With A Super-Fast Aukey Wall Charger

Ignacia Fulcher
Aukey Power Charger | $19 | Amazon | Coupon
We’ve all wanted to charge multiple items at once. With this Aukey USB wall charger you can do just that. Armed with a 30W power delivery when only one port is used and about 18W when both are plugged in, it can get all your devices to full power without breaking a sweat. There are also built-in guards to prevent your devices from overheating and overcharging. Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone! Just make sure to clip the coupon before you add it to your cart.

