Charge All the Things, Everywhere: The RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank Is Down to $18 [Exclusive]

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank KINJA0331 Graphic : Gabe Carey

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA0331

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just 18 bells with our exclusive promo code KINJA0331.



Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.