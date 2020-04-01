It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
TechPower

Charge All the Things, Everywhere: The RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank Is Down to $18 [Exclusive]

Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsRAVPower DealsAmazon Deals
387
Save
RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA0331
RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA0331
Graphic: Gabe Carey

RAVPower 16750mAh Power Bank | $18 | Amazon | Promo code KINJA0331

You never know when you’ll need a power bank. Whether the lights go out or you’re going on a remote hiking trip that’ll absolutely come with some Animal Crossing breaks along the way, the RAVPower 16750mAh packs enough umph to last you to your destination. Better yet, it costs just 18 bells with our exclusive promo code KINJA0331.

Advertisement

Plug it in at checkout and watch your savings soar. RAVPower claims its 2A ports reduce charging times by half and that its 16750 portable charger is 20% smaller than an iPhone 8. It also comes in white, but sadly this deal only extends to the plain black model.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Gabe Carey is the Commerce Content & Strategy Manager at The Inventory and Kinja Deals.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Here’s How to Care for That Pandemic Beard

Here's a Rare Chance to Save Big On Peak Design's Insanely Great Lineup

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games

Ninja's 4-in-1 Indoor Grill Includes an Air Fryer, And It's $119 Today