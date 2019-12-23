It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPower

Charge All Of Your Shit With This $15 RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Kinja Deals
1.5K
Save
RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station | $15 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAM28
Photo: Amazon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station | $15 | Amazon | Promo code KINJAM28

If you’re looking to power a bunch of devices at once, you’re in luck. This RAVPower 60W 6-Port Charging Station is only $15 when you clip the $2 coupon and use promo code KINJAM28. It has six fast-charging ports to simultaneously charge phones, tablets, or a combination of both. It has a 60W power supply to charge your devices at full speed.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Need a Stocking Stuffer? Get $15 Off a $100 iTunes Gift Card

Score an NBA 2K19 Xbox One X Bundle at GameStop For $250, Get an Extra Controller Free

Save Up to 41% On Some of Anker's Best Charging Accessories

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts