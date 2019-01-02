Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Aukey’s 60W USB-C charger is barely any bigger than Apple’s 61W USB-C charger that ships with the 13" MacBook Pro, and yet it includes a couple of bonus USB-A ports for your other gadgets as well. That means that this could be the only charger you have to take on a trip to power your laptop, your Switch, your phone, and your tablet. Get it for $36 today with promo code AUKEY5PD.



Don’t need quite that much power? This one has one USB-A port and a 46W USB-C port, but it’s only $24 with code AUKEY3PD.

Need a spare USB-C cable to take advantage of those Power Delivery charging speeds? Use code AUKEY38D to get this 6' cable for $7.