Charge All of the Things With This $36 Aukey Tower of Power

Tercius
Aukey Power Strip Tower with 12 AC Outlets, 2 USB-C and 3 USB Ports | $36 | Amazon | Use code HGF5V2CO
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Feel the power with this heavily discounted AUKEY Power Strip Surge Protector. With the promo code G4OXJ2JY, you can enjoy providing power to 17 (!!!) different devices via 12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports (2x USB-C and 3x standard USB ports.)

Its super convenient design lets you plug in a ton of devices with a minimal footprint and super convenient angles. In fact, this particular power strip tower would feel right at home on your desk.

Just make sure to use the code to get the best price.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

