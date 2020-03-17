Charge All of the Things With This $36 Aukey Tower of Power

Aukey Power Strip Tower with 12 AC Outlets, 2 USB-C and 3 USB Ports Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Aukey Power Strip Tower with 12 AC Outlets, 2 USB-C and 3 USB Ports | $36 | Amazon | Use code HGF5V2CO

Feel the power with this heavily discounted AUKEY Power Strip Surge Protector . With the promo code G4OXJ2JY, you can enjoy providing power to 17 (!!!) different devices via 12 AC outlets and 5 USB ports ( 2x USB-C and 3 x standard USB p orts.)

Advertisement

I ts super convenient design lets you plug in a ton of devices with a minimal footprint and super convenient angles. In fact, this particular power strip tower would feel right at home on your desk.

Just make sure to use the code to get the best price.