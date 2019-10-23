Charge All of the Things With This $21 Aukey Tower of Power

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Update: Sold out.



Feel the power with this heavily discounted AUKEY Power Strip Surge Protector. With the promo code G4OXJ2JY, you can enjoy providing power to 18(!!!) different devices via 12 AC outlets and 6 USB ports.

If that seems a little bit like overkill for you, you’ve got a smaller option with the $16 AUKEY PA-X09 Cube Power Strip. As with the tower of power, you’ll need to use a promo code (FJAWHOVQ) to get the best price. This particular strip can power 7 different devices, with 4 AC outlets and 3 USB ports. For traveling with a large family, who all have multiple devices that need charging, this is absolutely necessary.