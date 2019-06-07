Photo: Amazon

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Industrial By Design 8ft Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit | $70 | Amazon

If you’ve watched every episode of Fixer Upper, you’re already very familiar with sliding barn doors. Chip and Joanna Gaines really went overboard on farmhouse style and decor, but everyone loves it. If you’ve always wanted to try to install your own sliding doors, now is your chance. You can get an Industrial By Design 8ft Sliding Barn Door Hardware Kit (doors not included) for about $20 on Amazon.