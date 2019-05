Photo: Amazon

Summer is almost here and you don’t need to be a little kid to want to play with this bubble leaf blower. If you do have kids that are obsessed with bubbles, it is time to throw out their dinky old wands. The Maxx Bubbles Bubble-N-Go Leaf Blower is only $16 and it comes with bubble solution! Your little ones will love the sound effects this leaf blower makes.