Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Change up Your Tunes With $60 off the JBL Charge 4

Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
JBL Charge 4 | $120 | Best Buy
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
JBL Charge 4 | $120 | Best Buy

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $120 at Best Buy, saving you $60 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

