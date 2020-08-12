Change up Your Tunes With $60 off the JBL Charge 4

JBL Charge 4 Graphic : Jordan McMahon

JBL Charge 4 | $120 | Best Buy

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $120 at Best Buy, saving you $60 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.