Change up Your Tunes With $40 off the JBL Charge 4

JBL Charge 4 | $130 | Target

Our days may be blending together, but there are still a few things we can do to switch things up. A new playlist or two will help sprinkle in some variety, or maybe finding a new podcast to sink into will do the trick. Either way, a good Bluetooth speaker is a nice wall to fill your room with sound while you work, so long as it won’t bug anyone else. Right now, JBL’s Charge 4 speaker is down from $180 to $130 at Target , saving you $50 on a solid way to bump your favorite tunes.

Advertisement

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon in August 2020 and updated with new information on 11/16/2020.