Oh, how precious! A new baby, er, Tamagotchi. If you’ve ever dreamt of having your own Pac-child to take care of, the Pac-Man Tamagotchi, on sale at Amazon for just $13, was almost made for you. See, you don’t get a Pac-child to raise, but Pac-Man does help you out with the Tamagotchi characters you get to see grow up. You also have to keep them safe from the ghosts that come around to be general jerks. It’s an interesting setup, and a fun twist on the traditional Tamagotchi games, with secret characters and fun snacks like cherries, straight out of the Pac-Man games. Plus, look at that outer shell! I can’t resist a good Pac-print. So you might want to get on this Pac-sale before all these bad boys are gone.