Change up Your Quarantine Wardrobe With 35% Select Pants From Duer CA

Up to 35% Off Select Styles of Pants | Duer CA

Wearing your old gym clothes or favorite pair of sweat pants while you crunch away at work is pretty nice, but maybe you’re getting sick of your quarantine wardrobe. Even if you’re not, a change in your attire can be fun from time to time, and a good sale will make you feel a little better about getting yourself something nice. Right now, you can get up to 35% off select pants from Duer CA, and there’s plenty of options in both men and women’s styles.

Men's Performance Denim Relaxed | $100 | Duer CA

If you plan on wearing these throughout your work day, or just prefer a little space in your jeans, the Men’s Performance Denim Relaxed fit is down from $140 to $100. You might not be able to flaunt them on a night out with your friends just yet, but they’ll give you plenty of comfort in your home office until then.

Men's Athletic Joggers | $100 | Duer CA

Like the relaxed jeans, the Men’s Athletic Joggers are $40 off, bringing the price down to $100. These are a better fit for those who like to maintain a bit of style while having more flexibility than denim typically allows.

Women's High Rise Skinny Jeans | $100 | Duer CA

There’s plenty of options for women, too, like the Women’s High Rise Skinny Jeans. They’re down to $100, and they’re flexible too, so you’ll be as comfy as you are stylish.

Women's Live Lite Field Pant | $120 | Duer CA

For a more outdoor-friendly option, Duer CA’s Live Lite Field Pant wicks away moisture, so you can even strut about on rainy days. They’re also light, stretchy material that gives you enough mobility to move around freely.

